As one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever come out of Tucson, Robertson is part of an elite group. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound record-setting signal-caller set four city records in his stellar three-year career with the Cougars. He was named the All-Southern Arizona Player of the Year by the Arizona Daily Star in 1999 as a senior and was the Tucson Citizen Player of the Year in 1998. Robertson finished with a Tucson city record 7,106 career passing yards and 77 career touchdown passes. He threw for 2,933 yards and 34 scores as a senior to break both single-season city records, which stood until 2004.
He helped Calvin Dacus break the state's career reception mark, connecting with him 215 times over three years and for 18 touchdowns in their final season when Sahuaro made it to the 4A state championship game. Robertson had college offers from the UA, Cal, New Mexico and Utah and chose to join the Golden Bears. With them, however, he eventually lost the starting job to current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Robertson still went on to lead the Amsterdam Admirals of the NFL Europe to the World Bowl IV in 2006 and then attended training camp with the Oakland Raiders.