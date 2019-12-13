Region Player of the Year: Rick Avelar III, LB, Walden Grove Dec 13, 2019 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Walden Grove LB Rick Avelar reads the offense during a full team practice drill on August 7th, 2019 in Sahuarita, Ariz. David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star 2019 stats: 162 tackles, 17.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion Claim Your Brand on Google promotion spotlight AP QUIZ: What type of Halloween candy are you?