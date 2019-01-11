Community resources awareness fair
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 N. Norton Ave. More than 25 Tucson organizations will be in attendance at a city-wide community resources awareness fair. Tables with information and displays will be set up, while 45-minute seminars will be held in classrooms. Attendees are welcome to come and go at their leisure. No registration is required. Participants include government agencies, nonprofit organizations, hospitals, educational organizations, clubs and churches. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12. Free.
Jewish camp experience preview
The Jewish Summer Camp Experience will give potential campers an opportunity to try out summer camp activities from a wide variety of Jewish summer camps in real time. Represented summer camps include: 6 Points Creative Arts Academy, 6 Points Sci-Tech, 6 Points Sports Academy, Camp Interlaken, Camp Newman, Camp Stein, Camp Tawonga, Eden Village Camp, Havaya Arts Camp, JCC Ranch Camp and Camp Shwayder. Camp applications are also available. Mehl Park, 4000 E. River Road, Ramada 3. For more information, call Temple Emanu-El at 327-4501 or Congregation Or Chadash at 512-8500. 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Movie night and potluck
Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E Speedway, Suite 204. Bring a friend, and food to share. 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Free, donations appreciated.
Secular Humanist Jewish Circle Tu B'Shvat presentation
Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot. Lori Ann Burd, environmental health program director and staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, "Saving Life on Earth." In honor of Tu B’Shvat, the Birthday of Trees, "let us reflect on our relationship with nature and our environment and revel in the wonderment of the magnificent biodiversity that surrounds us," event organizers say. "And let us respect our moral obligation to protect our environment and learn about actions we can take." Please bring a snack to share. RSVP to Pat at ptdmnd@gmail.com, or call 481-5324. Visit SHJCaz.org for more details. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Art show of women prisoners' works
Church of the Apostles, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd, Oro Valley. Reception and a free opening show of artwork done by prisoners at Perryville Women’s Prison. All art will be for sale to support these artists. Opening reception: 3 p.m. Jan. 27. Exhibit showing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday through March 4.