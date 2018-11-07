When Buffalo humbled Arizona 89-68 in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in March, the Bulls turned eyeballs everywhere.
They are favored to win the Mid-American Conference by all the major basketball magazines, and why not? They return three double-figure scorers — CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris and Nick Perkins — who combined to score 55 points against Arizona.
At the MAC basketball media day, the talk was that Buffalo could be the first MAC school in 21 years to get into the top 25 and stay there.
Three developments since the Bulls eliminated Arizona:
1. They were invited to the Belfast Classic in Northern Ireland, a three-game series in late November with other top mid-major programs.
2. They were added to the ESPN lineup in made-for-TV games against West Virginia on Nov. 9 and Syracuse on Dec. 18, not to mention a Dec. 21 game on Fox Sports 1 against Marquette.
3. After averaging 2,839 fans at the UB Alumni Arena last year (capacity 6,783), the Bulls are hopeful they will almost double that in 2018-19. At the end of last year’s 27-8 season, the Bulls drew crowds of 6,198 and 6,670. Now interest has multiplied.