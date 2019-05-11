After a battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer, Arizona Wildcats coaching legend Dick Tomey died at age 80 Friday night.
Tomey was diagnosed with lung cancer in December and received treatment in Houston and at Tucson Medical Center.
"We are all heartbroken to lose him," the family said in a statement, "but are forever grateful to have shared his life."
Tomey is considered the best coach in UA football history and won 95 games at Arizona from 1987-2000, and 48 in a six-season stretch — from 1993-98 — that’s considered among the best in program history.
Tomey's former players, UA community and others shared their condolences to the Tomey family along, here's who they are.