Renee Rigney

I started in the nursing field as a CNA in 2005. I received my LPN license in 2012 and my RN in 2014. I started by career in Benson, holding many different positions; floor nurse, charge nurse, wound care nurse, case management and quality assurance and performance improvement committee. Wanting to challenge myself, I began working at TMC as a nurse on the cardiac floor. After a year, I moved to intermediate surgical care unit, then in 2017 transitioned to the ICU. Up for the challenge, I became clinical nurse lead in august of 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During my time in the ICU, I have grown into a leader and take pride in my ability to manage the chaos that has engulfed our health care system in the last two years. I enjoy the work I do and truly feel like I am able to make a positive impact in my coworkers lives and my patients lives by creating a positive healing environment. I have witnessed many changes to the nursing profession over my 17 years in the health care system but I truly love my career and look forward to the future of nursing.