Today we celebrate mothers. We buy flowers, send cards, call and thank Mom for teaching us how to tie our shoes, love books and properly use a toilet.
Mother’s Day is all hearts and rainbows — unless you’re the mother of Kendrick Ray Castillo, who died last week trying to stop a gunman at his school in Colorado, or one of the more than 1,000 mothers who lost a child to gun violence in 2018.
If you’re those mothers, then today is a day full of cemeteries instead of brunch, clutching a photo of your child and thinking of the future that will never be.
Politicians don’t pay any mind to these moms, because if they did, they’d actually have to do something about gun violence. Instead, the majority of lawmakers bow down at the altar of the gun lobby and still, somehow, sleep at night.
Firearms are the second leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States and the leading cause for black children and teens. While school shootings get the lion’s share of media coverage, they are a tiny fraction of gun deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most gun deaths — more than 400 weekly — are suicides, which happen more frequently in rural areas. Homicides are second, with about 275 a week, with the vast majority happening in the poorest urban areas.
There are people who would say that mothers weeping at graves or toddlers accidentally pulling triggers or the craziness of nearly 700 people being killed with guns in any given week is the price we have to pay for freedom.
I call BS. Loudly.
Many other wealthy, developed nations are free and yet have a fraction of the gun violence the United States has. Do fewer violent people live in those countries, or are there simply fewer guns and more gutsy politicians there?
Nearly 20 years ago in Australia, a man killed 35 people in about 30 minutes. Less than two weeks later, the prime minister announced massive gun reforms, including a buyback of more than 600,000 long guns. Gun deaths have been cut in half and there have been no mass shootings since. Before the law, there had been 13.
Germany has high gun ownership, but low gun violence. Why? Because after a 2002 mass shooting, politicians enacted laws requiring anyone under the age of 25 who wants a gun to have a psychiatric evaluation that includes anger management testing. Experienced hunters over 25 can be called in for evaluation if they display certain behavior, including drunk driving.
In Japan, before anyone can get a shotgun for sport shooting or hunting (handguns are outlawed), that person must attend an all-day class, pass a written exam and a shooting-range test with at least 95 percent accuracy. Then they undergo psychological exams and police background checks that can extend to their relatives. Some critics say the law is onerous, but it has virtually eliminated gun crime in Japan. In 2014, that country had only six gun deaths while the U.S. clocked in at more than 33,500.
And in the most recent act of political leadership, New Zealand’s Parliament voted to ban military-style weapons three weeks after 50 people were killed and dozens more wounded in mass shootings in Christchurch.
Americans own an estimated 270 million firearms, most concentrated in an increasingly small number of homes. Indeed, an estimated 7.7 million Americans are considered “super users,” possessing between eight and 140 guns.
When I was a high school teacher, I would tell my students that the right to an education trumped other rights in the classroom. In other words, your constitutional right to free speech didn’t allow you to trample on someone else’s right to learn, so you needed to be quiet during the lecture.
It is the same for gun rights: Someone’s right to an arsenal isn’t greater than Kendrick Ray Castillo’s right to life. There’s no need for anyone to have eight guns, much less 140. Someone might want all those guns, but people who crave cocaine and child porn want those things and we, as a nation, say no. We could do the same with guns, if we had the political will.
Today, while most people are enjoying Mother’s Day, thousands of moms are grieving their dead children. It’s time our leaders decided those moms are more important than the gun lobby’s desires. It would be a great Mother’s Day present.