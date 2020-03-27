Renew your support for #ThisIsTucson today

Renew your support for #ThisIsTucson today

  • Updated

Dear Reader,

 

This is a friendly reminder that your #ThisIsTucson membership renewal is due. We use the word “member” here to show that we’re partners in our mission to serve our community and make Tucson a better, more connected place. 

 

Our team of writers is always researching and trying new things so we can share them with you. We’re committed to this city, but we can’t do this alone. 

 

Please renew your support for #ThisIsTucson and renew your contribution today.

 

Will you support us today?

Yes, count me in!

 

We can't do this without you.

 

Sincerely,

 

Irene McKisson

Editor and co-founder

#ThisIsTucson

 

If you are already a current member and received this message in error, we apologize. Please let us know by replying to this email.

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News