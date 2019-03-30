Former UA associate athletic director Chris Del Conte, now the athletic director at Texas, operated on a relative shoestring budget during his Arizona years under Jim Livengood, a time before Pac-12 media rights income almost quadrupled at Pac-12 schools. Arizona completed its $72 million Lowell-Stevens Football Facility five years ago and at the time it was the envy of most Power 5 football schools. Now it’s just another facility matched by every Pac-12 school, even Washington State and Oregon State. Last week, Del Conte announced that Texas is going to build a $175 million “South End Zone” project at the school. Does this ever stop? In the 2040s, will Arizona build a $150 million addition to its football plant? Book it.