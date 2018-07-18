“The President’s statements today were a disappointment to the American people. There should be no scenario where the President of the United States, regardless of political party, stands up on the international stage and denounces the work of our nation’s intelligence community while praising a foreign leader who has so blatantly ordered an attack on our very democracy. These comments come after he derided our government’s policies as foolish and stupid in a tweet.
“Today’s meeting and press conference were a slap in the face to all of the brave men and women in our military and civilian intelligence agencies as they work to get to the bottom of Russia’s efforts to meddle in our elections.”