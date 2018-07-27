LAS VEGAS — This week is Christian Koloko’s first experience with travel ball, and he’s doing it for the well-regarded Oakland Soldiers, too.
Yet in some ways it’s nothing.
This week is the one year anniversary of Koloko’s move from Cameroon to the United States, meaning he’s had to adapt to a new country, go to a new school and learn a new language. Both French and English are official languages in Cameroon but Koloko said he spoke French.
“My first week of classes was pretty hard because I wasn’t speaking English,” Koloko said. “Even the system is very difficult.”
But Koloko thrived anyway, recording a 3.8 GPA at Southern California’s Birmingham High School, where he played with incoming UA freshman Devonaire Doutrive.
Koloko is a 7-foot, 195-pound center in the class of 2019, drawing offers so far from Arizona, Northwestern, Harvard and Princeton, among others.
While Koloko said he hasn’t given much thought at this point to his recruitment, he has been in touch with Doutrive about one place he could go.
“He said Arizona is a good school, it’s a good thing,” Koloko said.