The biggest stars at the McDonald’s All-American Game on Wednesday didn’t wear basketball uniforms.
Multiplatinum Atlanta-based rap trio Migos hit the court at halftime of the boy’s game, greeted by loud cheers from the crowd of about 8,000.
For them, playing at State Farm Arena was just another day at the office.
Composed of performers carrying the stage names Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, Migos broke through in 2013 with the single “Versace.” Since then, their albums Culture and Culture II have both been atop the Billboard 200 chart.