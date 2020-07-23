Republicans, Democrat challenge Kirkpatrick for historically competitive U.S. Congress seat

Perhaps no congressional seat in Arizona has had more drama in the last decade then the second district, which has flip-flopped parties between well-known names such as Democrat Ron Barber and Republican Martha McSally.
This time around, U.S. Rep Ann Kirkpatrick, a four-term incumbent who rejoined Congress in 2016 after a failed Senate run, is hoping to stave off challengers from both parties for the Southern Arizona district, which includes two military bases, the U.S.-Mexico border and the east-side of Tucson.
Most-recent federal election filings show that Kirkpatrick has out-raised the field, pulling in $1.5 million, with about $750,000 remaining on hand. Small-business owner Eric Ruden has about $86,000 remaining, tops among Republican candidates, which was spearheaded by a $100,000 loan.
Experts are projecting the seat to remain safely in the hands of Kirkpatrick, who returned to her role after a stint in rehab for alcoholism. The Cook Political Report recently moved the district to a “Solid Democrat” seat.
The Arizona Daily Star surveyed the primary candidates — Democrats Kirkpatrick and Peter Quilter, and Republicans Ruden, Brandon Martin and Joseph Morgan {span}—{/span} about their priorities, should they be elected.
Here are their answers, some of which have been edited for length.
Economy
Kirkpatrick, 70: “Our financial system is rigged against working families, while the very rich, get richer. For example, President Trump and Paul Ryan passed a new tax law in 2017 that gave large corporations a huge tax break while working families were left behind to pay more than before. This year, rural communities and mom and pop businesses were snubbed when stimulus money came into the state and sent to big cities and large corporations. … The pandemic has only exacerbated income inequality in America, especially for communities of color. Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans are currently unemployed, and more file for unemployment everyday. We need to implement more policies and programs that offer support and resources to survive this economic crisis and level the playing field. That starts with ensuring all communities have access to quality education and good paying jobs with stronger benefits and workplace rights.”
Morgan, 38, Pima Community College support technician: “COVID-19 has only exacerbated problems already keenly felt in much of our district. High unemployment, low wage jobs, little to no economic growth, poor educational outcomes, in the Tucson area, high crime rates, and pockets of high poverty. This must be addressed, and the one way we can do that is helping build a strong economy, then we are in a position to fix so many of the other things that are important to the people of CD2. Heretofore, ‘solutions’ to job growth have either been lacking entirely from local political leaders, or they have hindered or slowed that growth.”
Ruden, 45: “Jobs and small-business assistance are critical. Legislative priorities include trade with Mexico, micro loans to small and rural businesses, and increased financial aid for trade industry jobs.”
Martin, 35, veteran and executive director of Keepers for Liberty: “We must cut regulations and permits to allow the American people to get working and provide for their families. I have released an economic plan, the Liberate the Economy, and American Paychecks (LEAP) Act that can be found (on his website).”
Immigration
Kirkpatrick: “I have dubbed the border wall as Trump’s ‘vanity project’ — this is because people that live or work near the border do not want a wall. Border wall construction is bulldozing sacred land and harming precious ecosystems. It is also a colossal waste of taxpayer money. Instead, each time I meet with border town officials, ranchers, business owners, manufacturers and Customs and Border Protection personnel, they emphasize the real need: funding to modernize our ports of entry. Our ports need modern equipment and new lanes to help commercial vehicles haul trade more expeditiously back and forth. Our border state’s economy is stimulated by trade, labor and tourism with Mexico. In addition to changing our border barrier approach, we must fix our broken immigration system. Southern Arizonans know that our current state of affairs and immigration policies, like family separation and children in cages, are inhumane and unAmerican. In my hopeful return to Congress, I am looking forward to working to pass the long overdue DREAM Act and my own legislation, the American Dream Employment Act (H.R.668) — both of which offer more opportunities to DACA recipients.”
Martin: “We must continue to secure our border and protect our communities from sex traffickers, human and drug smugglers. American citizens deserve to be safe in their homes and communities.”
Medical Care
Kirkpatrick: “At the onset of the pandemic, our nation failed to equip those on the front lines with the tools they needed to fight this virus; whether that is affordable and accessible health care or medical supplies and equipment. Now more than ever, people’s access to health care is on the ballot. We should be making health care more accessible, not less. I firmly disagree with consistent and reckless Republican attacks on repealing the ACA. With a large drop in uninsured people and an overall increase in coverage nationwide, the ACA has already shown us what is possible when people have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. Also, it has protected people with pre-existing conditions, including the 2.8 million Arizonans with them, and has done away with gender discrimination in care. While my vote for the ACA cost me an election in 2010, I knew it was the right thing to do, and I will continue to fight and put my constituents first, no matter what.”
Morgan: “Obamacare has been an abject failure. It has created a more expensive, less efficient, and less patient friendly health-care system. The greatest evidence of these realities are the high-deductible plans that are offered in the exchanges, and the long waits at hospitals and emergency rooms for services. People have coverage, but at what cost, and at what hit to quality? As a representative for CD2, I can promise I will fight for common sense legislation that loosens the power of the free-market to address the needs of the consumer of healthcare, by starting the conversation with the medical care needs of each. The answers are all to be found ultimately in the free-market, which, when allowed to work, improves quality and efficiency, expands access, lowers cost, and spurs innovation through competition. In all of this, those among us who are truly incapable of providing the means to care for themselves must be cared for as well.”
Quilter, 57, attorney: “COVID has made clear the need for a single-payer health care scheme for everyone. I support Medicare for All, but it may never prosper. We must keep our eye on the ball: to craft a universal, affordable health care system. The ACA is, and I believe always was, a stepping stone to get us there. And we will get there.”
Ruden: “The ACA ignored basic economic principles and created a one size fits all Healthcare System that perpetuated rising costs. Three immediate actions could reduce costs. Upfront pricing of services to reintroduce consumer choice, eliminating the practice of surprise billing two months after a procedure. Customizable Healthcare plans by individuals and employers based on healthcare needs reducing insurer’s liability. Increase alternative health service models like the MinuteClinic of CVS & Walgreens to reduce expenses with the added benefit of expanding healthcare access to rural areas.”
Constitutional Liberty
Martin: “Our rights are under constant attack and I stand with the right to keep and bear arms.”
Morgan: “Though it must always be a guiding principle of any elected representative, at any level of public service, to uphold the Constitution, in these days it is even more vital. Current mask mandates, and arbitrary shutdowns are completely, and without reservation against the law. The 9th and 14th Amendment, are very clear in their language, and yet, because so many are ignorant of the Supreme Law of the land, including the vast majority of elected officials, we find personal liberty being assaulted daily; life, liberty, and property being removed without due process; and most people worried more abut whether or not this is necessary, rather than whether it’s constitutional, which it clearly isn’t. Our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms is always under attack from the left, but now religious liberties are being removed in the name of public safety. It is essential that we have public servants who not only swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, but actually mean to keep that oath.”
Ruden: “The world feels uncertain with defunding the police and children not being able to return to school. The politicization of basic social services needs to be stopped and the most vulnerable are hurt the most. I will advocate and act legislatively if needed to help correct the social disorder.”
Climate Change
Quilter: “It affects everything: weather, agriculture, immigration, poverty and yes – disease. Southern Arizona is already a smart steward of its natural resources (water and sun). I will help marshal the considerable expertise, goodwill and enthusiasm we already possess to become national leaders on climate change in Congress.”
Education
Quilter: “Our schools are underfunded and our teachers are underpaid. As a state we rank almost dead last in the country for the resources we devote to educating our children. This makes no sense. The future of Arizona and AZ-2 is in the hands of our children. We need a RED for ED 2.0. And I will introduce legislation for a massive federal support program for our schools.”
