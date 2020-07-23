Republicans, Democrat challenge Kirkpatrick for historically competitive U.S. Congress seat

Quilter, 57, attorney: “COVID has made clear the need for a single-payer health care scheme for everyone. I support Medicare for All, but it may never prosper. We must keep our eye on the ball: to craft a universal, affordable health care system. The ACA is, and I believe always was, a stepping stone to get us there. And we will get there.”

Constitutional Liberty

Morgan: “Though it must always be a guiding principle of any elected representative, at any level of public service, to uphold the Constitution, in these days it is even more vital. Current mask mandates, and arbitrary shutdowns are completely, and without reservation against the law. The 9th and 14th Amendment, are very clear in their language, and yet, because so many are ignorant of the Supreme Law of the land, including the vast majority of elected officials, we find personal liberty being assaulted daily; life, liberty, and property being removed without due process; and most people worried more abut whether or not this is necessary, rather than whether it’s constitutional, which it clearly isn’t. Our 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms is always under attack from the left, but now religious liberties are being removed in the name of public safety. It is essential that we have public servants who not only swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, but actually mean to keep that oath.”