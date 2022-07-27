Rescue from flooded wash after midtown downpour

Tucson Fire Department personnel pull a man out of the floodwaters of the Arroyo Chico near Ninth Avenue just north of Sixth Street after a monsoon storm dumped nearly an inch of rain on some parts of midtown Tucson on Tuesday. The rain gauge for the Pima County Regional Flood Control District at Reid Park recorded just under an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain gauge at Pima County fairgrounds recorded nearly 1½ inches, which forced the closure of Houghton Road south of I-10. LOOK: See more photos of the 2022 monsoon season. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.