This summer while riding my bike down Kolb/Sabino Canyon Road, the weather was nice and cool and clear when suddenly a few raindrops bounced off my helmet followed by an immediate deluge of hail, then drenching rain. As a Type 1 diabetic I’m hooked up to all sorts of electronic gizmos from glucose monitors to insulin sumps, whose controllers are not waterproof. I pulled off onto the gravel shoulder to bag up the rain-sensitive electronics in a Ziploc I usually carry but somehow forgot to bring along on the ride. I was standing there in the pouring rain trying to figure out how to save hundreds of dollars of electronics when a car pulled over behind me and a young woman named Kelly rescued me. She allowed me to put my bike in her nice SUV on top of her much nicer bike than mine and drove me home in the opposite direction of where she was going. Later that evening she came back to my house to deliver bike paraphernalia I had left in her car.
Kim Stone