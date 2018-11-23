The expectations for this UA season have been reset multiple times. Like last year, it’s akin to experiencing several seasons within one. The 2017 Wildcats started 2-2, losing twice at home. Then Khalil Tate happened on the scene, and Arizona won four straight games in October. The Cats came crashing back to reality thereafter, losing four of their last five to finish 7-6.
Still, with Tate entering his junior year, Kevin Sumlin arriving to coach him and most of the youthful defense returning, Arizona became a dark-horse pick to win the South. The Wildcats were viewed as a fringe top-25 team. Then the season started. Arizona dropped its first two games, including a blowout loss at Houston. Tate got hurt. The Wildcats rode the roller coaster to a 3-5 record. The idea of even having a chance in the Pac-12 South seemed far-fetched. Then Arizona upset Oregon and defeated Colorado.
The Wildcats were back to .500. They had possibilities again. Then Arizona no-showed at Washington State, embarrassingly surrendering 69 points for the second time in as many trips to Pullman. And now 2016 is relevant in more ways than one. The 69-7 loss in ’16 was Arizona’s sixth in a row. The skid would reach eight with a desultory 42-17 setback at Oregon State, which was 2-8 at the time. What happened the following week reinforced the power of the Territorial Cup rivalry. It showed how quickly the switch can be flipped.
An Arizona team that had lost eight straight — that barely had been competitive since September — blasted ASU 56-35. The Sun Devils needed a win to earn a bowl berth. The Wildcats throttled them. They’re seeking a repeat after a poor performance in Pullman.
“The only thing to do is to go up from there,” senior safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles said. “There’s really not much worse you can get. Try to learn from your mistakes and focus on this week.
“We kind of let that one go in Pullman. Leave it there. Now we focus on ASU.”
Not that you’d want to copy much of anything the 2016 team did, but this Arizona squad believes it can replicate that one’s season-ending heroics — despite some potential deterrents.
Safety Scottie Young Jr. will miss the first half because of a targeting disqualification. Cornerback Jace Whittaker (elbow) probably won’t be back. The Wildcats didn’t look like they could beat anyone last week. But no one saw the 2016 outcome coming either.
“That’s what we hope to do,” Flannigan-Fowles said. “ASU’s a great team. They’ve got N’Keal Harry, Eno Benjamin, Manny Wilkins — all great players. It’s not going to be an easy game. But the plan is to flip the switch like we did two years ago.”