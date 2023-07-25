 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest National Wildfire Statistics

2023 Wildfires Snapshot
28,470 Wildfires Total
847,349 Acres Burned
6,196 Personnel Assigned
Large, Complex Wildfires
36 Total
189,685 Acres Burned
8 New Large Fires
Bowl Creek wildfire grows to 1,156 acres, 75% contained overnight

The Bowl Creek Fire, which began Sunday northwest of Oracle Junction, is now 75% contained after burning over 1,100 acres, the department announced.

 Courtesy of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

A wildfire north of Tucson which began Sunday is now 75% contained after threatening evacuations for surrounding communities.

The Bowl Creek Fire, which began shortly after 7 p.m. northwest of Oracle Junction, was mapped at 1,156 acres as of Tuesday morning by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management crews.

The state Forestry Department said Tuesday that hand crews worked through Monday night “cold trailing line for any remaining heat and mopping up.”

The department also said that two of their crews were released and have been sent to work the Cayento 2 Fire, which began Monday night approximately 8 miles north of Rio Rico.

In a separate update made by the department, it was estimated that Cayento 2 was about 15 acres in size as of Tuesday morning.

Additional resources will be released from the Bowl Creek Fire later Tuesday for rest or availability for new starts, officials said.

Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming take shape.

