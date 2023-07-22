 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest National Wildfire Statistics

2023 Wildfires Snapshot
28,088 Wildfires Total
819,400 Acres Burned
5,094 Personnel Assigned
Large, Complex Wildfires
29 Total
126,020 Acres Burned
7 New Large Fires
alert top story

Wildfire near Redington burns 1,600 acres as crews gain upperhand

The Chimney fire was first confirmed Wednesday afternoon and has grown to about 1,600 acres with 40% containment, according to the Coronado National Forest Service.

 Courtesy of Coronado National Forest Service

The Chimney Fire, which started Wednesday, July 19, near Redington, has burned approximately 1,600 acres and was about 40% contained by Friday afternoon, according to an update from the Coronado National Forest Service.

The wildfire is located on the northeast side of the Santa Catalina mountains.

The Forest Service has ruled the cause of the wildfire to be lightning.

By Friday shortly before 4 p.m. the wildfire was considered to have stopped its forward progress, the Forest Service said.

According to officials, the fire is not expected to escape its containment lines “under the current foreseeable conditions,” the post said.

