Fire near Baboquivari Mountains burns 1,601 acres

A wildfire at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains had its forward progress stopped and reached 30% contained overnight, officials announced Tuesday.

The Gallineta Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon on the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains, northwest of San Miguel.

Since then, it has grown to 1,601 acres, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Tuesday.

A storm system Monday night assisted crews in stopping the fire’s forward progress, even helping secure the northwest side of the fire, officials announced. The fire’s activity overnight and into Tuesday morning was damped by the area’s relative increase in humidity.

However, state Forestry Department officials said that they’re still working towards full suppression with help from “existing trails and natural features” to help containment efforts.

The wildfire is burning “relatively continuous,” using mixed grass and light brush, officials said.