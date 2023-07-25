 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest National Wildfire Statistics

2023 Wildfires Snapshot
28,470 Wildfires Total
847,349 Acres Burned
6,196 Personnel Assigned
Large, Complex Wildfires
36 Total
189,685 Acres Burned
8 New Large Fires
alert top story

Fire near Baboquivari Mountains burns 1,601 acres

State Forestry Department crews fighting the Gallineta Fire on Sunday.

 Courtesy of AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Management

A wildfire at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains had its forward progress stopped and reached 30% contained overnight, officials announced Tuesday.

The Gallineta Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon on the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains, northwest of San Miguel.

Since then, it has grown to 1,601 acres, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Tuesday.

An aerial view of the Gallineta Fire from the state Forestry Department on Sunday.

A storm system Monday night assisted crews in stopping the fire’s forward progress, even helping secure the northwest side of the fire, officials announced. The fire’s activity overnight and into Tuesday morning was damped by the area’s relative increase in humidity.

However, state Forestry Department officials said that they’re still working towards full suppression with help from “existing trails and natural features” to help containment efforts.

People are also reading…

The wildfire is burning “relatively continuous,” using mixed grass and light brush, officials said.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News