Wildfires near Dragoon reach 5,100 acres as four new starts are reported

The Adams Robles Complex wildfire, which started Wednesday about 3 miles west of Dragoon, has burned 5,100 acres heading into its fourth day.

The wildfire consists of the Adam’s Peak Fire and the Robles Fire, each on either side of Interstate 10 east of Benson. The two are being considered a complex for coordination efforts and have not merged, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The cause of the fires, which are at 0% containment, has been determined to be due to a lightning strike.

In an update on Saturday, the department said that precipitation received Friday night was not enough to help fully suppress the two fires, however, it did aide in efforts to stop forward progress of the Robles Fire, located on the south side of I-10.

On the north side of I-10 is the Adam’s Peak Fire, which crews were checking the perimeter of Saturday and “cold trailing for any lingering heat,” the department said.

Both fires are still burning continuously with fuel sources being mixed grass and light brush, officials say.

While Friday’s storm system did aide in crews’ efforts, the department says, it also created four new starts in the area.

The Horse Camp Fire is located 4 miles east of San Simon and is approximately 100 acres in size, while the Pipeline Fire was just a single tree, burning approximately one-tenth of an acre before crews halted forward progress, officials say.

The Elkhorn Fire is 5 miles south of Kitt Peak and while officials say that there is not visible smoke or flames in the area, it is on the list for aerial recon teams to scout, the department said.

There is also the Cascabel Fire, located 2 miles north of Cascabel. Crews were unable to locate the fire last night, officials announced, however it will be scouted by aerial teams as well.

Crews from the Adam Robles Complex have been sent to fight these new starts as part of initial attack efforts, the department said. There are 185 personnel assigned to the complex.