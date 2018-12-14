Sean Miller’s “film room” series took a humorous twist on Friday when the school released footage of the coach reviewing and “grading” equipment manager Brian Brigger’s performances.
Miller commended Brigger for going hard after a “loose ball,” a discarded basketball that was rolling around next to the postgame handshake line, then went over clips of his pregame tweets featuring the uniforms the Wildcats will wear that day.
Brigger said he often encodes a meaningful number with the jerseys shown in the tweets, putting the No. 3 jersey next to No. 2 before the Wildcats played UConn because, he said “three plus two equals five” and No. 5 was Brandon Randolph, who is from nearby Yonkers, N.Y. (as it turned out, Randolph was a hero that day by scoring 20 points and hitting all nine free throws he took).
Miller had Brigger explain his “EMOY Salute,” an enthusiastic arm gesture Brigger started when Lauri Markkanen hit a key 3-pointer in UA’s 67-62 win at Cal during the 2016-17 season. And, in terms of “checking ego at the door,” Miller asked why Brigger was called EMOY — equipment manager of the year — in the first place.
Brigger pleaded that it wasn’t his idea, but instead one of student managers who came up with it several years ago. “They loved my enthusiasm,” Brigger said. “They thought I was probably a little crazy and just wanted to come up with some slogan.”
In all seriousness, Miller indicated he loves it, too.
“Your enthusiasm, your passion, brings a smile to players’ faces,” Miller said. “The season is a grind, so the more people you have that have that positive energy, it makes things go, and a lot of times it’s the difference between a championship program and just a good one.”