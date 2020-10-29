Responding to the urgency of now
The apostle Paul pens these words in his second recorded letter to the church of Christ in Corinth, “For he says, 'In a favorable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I have helped you.' Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Within this verse, the apostle quotes Isaiah 49:8, which is a word of consolation to the children of Israel. The prophet Isaiah reminds the people that God does more than hear, but He listens. This will be evident when God helps them, which will be their day of salvation. In using this verse, the apostle Paul is letting the church know that the favorable time is now and the day of salvation is now.
In this one verse, the word “now” is used twice and a powerful word it is.
Now means, “at the present time or moment; without further delay; immediately; at once.” This definition infers urgency, which is “the requiring or compelling of speedy action or attention.”
The year 2020 has been a troublesome time to say the least:
• We have lost a beloved athlete in Kobe Bryant and an inspiring actor in Chadwick Boseman.
• A worldwide pandemic known as the coronavirus (COVID-19) has shutdown the world.
• Travel out of the United States has been non-existent to limited.
• Virus infections, unemployment, and evictions are on the rise.
• Wildfires and hurricanes have either reached or surpassed previous records.
• Social media has contributed to the rise of many individuals responding with “keyboard courage,” thus, making their opinions known to the entire world.
There may be some doubt as to whether 2 Corinthians 6:2 is even applicable at this present time. I believe it is.
This world is in need of consolation, favor, and salvation. However, it is going to take working together.
“Now” is God’s time and “urgency” is our part. Warren W. Wiersbe once said, “Opportunity is for us a favorable occasion for grasping God’s appointment and accomplishing God’s purposes.”
We need not look at the year 2020 as a dismal reality, but see it for what it is, “a luminous opportunity.”
This is our opportunity; this is God’s time. Now is the time to be urgent in righting the wrongs of this world. The question is, “will we yield ourselves as instruments of righteousness?” If so, then:
• Let there be urgency now in prayer (1 Thessalonians 5:17).
• Let there be urgency now in giving to the poor and displaced (Acts 20:35).
• Let there be urgency now in helping the sick, the discouraged, and the weak, any way we can (Matthew 25:31-40).
• Let there be urgency now in speaking up for what is right and for the rights of many who have no voice (Proverbs 31:8-9).
There is danger in waiting. It is folly to put off for tomorrow what can easily be done today.
God hears … will we talk? God helps … will we accept? God is calling … will we answer?
