Restaurants raising funds for nonprofit that helps homeless Arizona veterans

Angry Crab Shack restaurants are raising funds in July for the Arizona Housing Coalition, which helps homeless veterans through local resources.

 David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star

Angry Crab Shack restaurants, including the one in Tucson, are raising money in July for the Arizona Housing Coalition.

The nonprofit aids and provides resources to homeless veterans and their families, with such things a clothing, hot meals, haircuts, hygiene items and a variety of other services.

The coalition sponsors regular veterans’ stand down resource events where social service agencies provide a variety of services at one location to veterans, including an event in Tucson.

Angry Crab Shack has been partners with the Arizona Housing Coalition for four years and has raised more than $87,500 to date with the “You Dine, We Donate” initiative.

Throughout July, the seafood eatery vows to donate funds for each guest who dines in and every pound of seafood ordered for takeout or delivery.

Additionally, the company will sell special hats, T-shirts and tank tops, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit. Angry Crab Shack’s dining rooms have reopened following federal, state and local health department recommendations.

In Tucson, the Angry Crab Shack is located at 1365 W. Grant Road.

For more information about the nonprofit go to www.azhousingcoalition.org/avsa

