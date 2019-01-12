Before Tim Kish was hired to be part of Mike Stoops’ first Arizona coaching staff in 2004, he had been in the business long enough to coach for Bowling Green, Purdue, Ball State, Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern. But when Stoops hired Kish to be Arizona’s linebackers coach, it clicked. Kish coached at Arizona until 2011, completing his UA days as interim head coach in an emotional Territorial Cup victory after Stoops had been fired. Kish was the kind of man you’d trust to coach your son. A winner. Last week, after seven years at Oklahoma, Kish announced his retirement. Don’t be surprised if you see him back in Tucson.