After the first media timeout, Arizona forward Ira Lee checked into the game at center, replacing starter Chase Jeter. Lee served a one-game suspension for the season opener versus Houston Baptist following his citation for DUI in August.
Arizona’s frontcourt of Jeter, Lee and Pittsburgh transfer Ryan Luther combined for 39 points and 19 rebounds.
“It’s been the first time we’ve had our entire cast,” Sean Miller said in the postgame press conference. “Our depth inside is something we’re working on to develop, but I think the biggest players on our team — Ryan Luther, Ira and Chase — having those guys play well and healthy, it gives us a better opportunity to rebound and do some things we need to do moving forward.”
Lee contributed right away with five rebounds and two points in the first half. He finished the afternoon with 6 points and 8 rebounds.