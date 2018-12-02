Arizona’s performance Sunday against UConn was also a victory for its developmental efforts.
The Wildcats annually pick a nonconference road trip in which to invite donors at its top two levels -- platinum ($20,000) and diamond ($50,000) – and about 100 of them joined the Wildcats for their charter flight to Hartford on Saturday for this season's journey.
The donors were rewarded with a night out in Hartford on Saturday, and the Wildcats’ biggest win of the season so far on Sunday, then a ride home with a happy basketball team.
“It was a lot of fun,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. “It’s always fun for fan bases to step outside the footprint and see basketball in a different venue, coming to the Northeast for basketball in such a basketball-centric environment.”
Heeke and UA president Robert Robbins also spent Sunday morning at a UA alumni function with about 200 people attending. The enthusiasm carried over into the XL Center, where about 1,000 of the 14,603 fans were rooting for the Wildcats.
“You could hear the U of A chants all the way here in Hartford, Connecticut,” Heeke said. “There’s obviously a great fan base and passion.”