What's going on? Chris Paul attends LeBron James, Jr.'s AAU tournament in Las Vegas - Rockets Wire https://t.co/qiE9Ll73uX Get found -> https://t.co/8ax8i6UnXs— Las Vegas oGoing (@LasVegasoGoing) July 26, 2018
LeBron is hardly the only NBA star in Las Vegas this week. USA Basketball is holding a men’s senior national team mini-camp on UNLV’s campus that involves many of the league’s best players, which gives them a chance to take in some travel-team ball on the side if they want.
Hal Pastner, who directs the massive Las Vegas Classic, took advantage by arranging Team CP3 to face Team Melo in 17U action on Thursday evening.
The sponsors of both teams, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul, both took the game in. Paul even sat on his team’s bench, while a near-capacity crowd at Spring Valley High School watched.
“We planned it that way,” said Pastner, the father of former UA assistant coach and current Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.