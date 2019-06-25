My life has definitely been affected positively in many ways through the GI Bill. I'm a Vietnam veteran who served four years as an Officer of Marines. After completing four years of active duty in 1970, I enrolled in a Master's Degree program at San Diego State University through the GI Bill.
Upon graduation, I obtained a position with the City of Tucson, but grew disenchanted with local government politics. I decided a change of career was needed and enrolled at ASU for a two-year MSW program, majoring in juvenile corrections. This turned out to be the career I had been searching for, and the GI Bill made it possible.
I retired from a rewarding 30-year career with the California Youth Authority. My wife of 43 years and I reside in Sierra Vista. We have three children and two grandchildren. None of this would have happened without the GI Bill.
James Coan