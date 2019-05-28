Notable numbers: Flanagan went 8-3 with a 4.92 ERA that was the best among UA starters. The eight wins tied for fourth most in the Pac-12. He walked 3.46 batters per nine innings, ranking third on a team that struggled to throw strikes. Flanagan threw a shutout against Utah on March 16. He went 4-0 with a 2.49 ERA over his final five appearances.
Scouting report: Flanagan missed nearly three full seasons after undergoing Tommy Johnson surgery in high school. He doesn’t overpower hitters (42 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings) but locates and changes speeds well. He has drawn comparisons to Nathan Bannister, the ace of the 2016 UA squad that came within a hit of winning the College World Series.
Johnson says: “I’m really proud of him. Having the Tommy John surgery, it took him a long time to get back. That’s just how the nature of the injury is. He was really solid for us. You might not look at it and go, ‘This guy’s a first-round pick,’ but he has poise, he has competitiveness, he has pitchability.”