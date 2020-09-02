My grandfather, Richard A. House, was a member of the West Point Class of 1942. This would be West Point’s first graduating class to enter WWII. On Dec. 8, 1941, he wrote a letter on West Point stationary to his family, that describes the state of the world and preparing to fight fascism. The original letter is at the West Point Special Collections Library. Gramps eventually flew a B-29 Aircraft from Guam during the war. He retired in 1972 as a full colonel after 30 years from the U.S. Air Force. We have his West Point uniform and diploma on display at our home. We also have one of his cadet handbooks.
