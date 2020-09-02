My father, Richard M. Edwards, was drafted into the Navy on May 22, 1944, in Camden, New Jersey. Most notably he was skipper of LCT 1154 during the invasion of Iwo Jima. He went in as an ensign and was promoted to lieutenant JG during the invasion. Following the end of hostilities, he was stationed at the Navy Yard in Chicago, assigned to the Naval Material Redistribution and Disposal Office (NMRDO). He was discharged on June 15, 1946. He will be 100 years old on Sept. 6, 2020.
