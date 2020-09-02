 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard M. Edwards

Richard M. Edwards

My father, Richard M. Edwards, was drafted into the Navy on May 22, 1944, in Camden, New Jersey. Most notably he was skipper of LCT 1154 during the invasion of Iwo Jima. He went in as an ensign and was promoted to lieutenant JG during the invasion. Following the end of hostilities, he was stationed at the Navy Yard in Chicago, assigned to the Naval Material Redistribution and Disposal Office (NMRDO). He was discharged on June 15, 1946. He will be 100 years old on Sept. 6, 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News