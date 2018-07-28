Since Rich Rodriguez's departure at Arizona, his staff has scattered to coach the New Mexico Lobos, the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Air Force Falcons and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, among other places. Two of RichRod’s staffers will coach this year at Marana High School: Kyle Quinn, who was a stellar offensive lineman at the UA, and Vince Amey, who coached Arizona’s defensive line, have joined first-year coach Louie Ramirez at Marana, which is expected to be a Class 5A title contender. RichRod remains out of football, but has been seen at Atlanta Falcons workouts.