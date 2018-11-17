Jose and Claudia Portillo honor their late daughter, Izabella, who passed away last Saturday after losing her battle to Stevens-Johnson syndrome at the age of 8. The family received a custom bike from TMC and did the 5-mile walk in her honor at #TourDeTucson. pic.twitter.com/jLIMs3PMnQ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 17, 2018
As participants of the fun ride crossed the finish line at El Tour de Tucson at Armory Park in downtown Tucson, Jose and Claudia Portillo pushed an empty tricycle. On it sat a bright pink poster bearing the photo of their late daughter, Izabella.
Izabella died Nov. 10 at the age of 8. She suffered from Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare disorder of the skin that can create a rash and flu-like symptoms. Izabella was supposed to participate in the quarter-mile fun ride in her custom-built tricycle, a gift from the Children’s Rehabilitative Services (CRS). She received the bike five days before she died.
“The support we’ve gotten has been amazing and the fact that they do this for children of special needs is amazing,” Claudia said Portillo said.
The Portillo family met last week to create the poster and corresponding T-shirts honoring their late daughter. They wore the shirts Saturday.
“In her honor, we wanted to do the five-mile fun walk for her,” Jose said.
Jose, Claudia and other family members each took turns pushing the bicycle for five miles to remember Izabella.
“It means we’re keeping her memory alive,” Jose Portillo said. “Even though she’s gone, she’s still with us and I don’t have the words right now, but it was worth it to do it for her.”