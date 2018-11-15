• The Wildcats are scheduled to leave for Maui on a charter flight Friday, with a stop scheduled in Southern California for fuel. Their early arrival will allow Miller to celebrate his 50th birthday Saturday on the island. Several former players wished him a happy birthday in a video played during Wednesday’s game; the UA’s pep band also sang “Happy Birthday to You” to the coach.
“It kind of caught me off-guard because, one, it isn’t my birthday, and two, it was kind of in the middle of the game so I wasn’t sure what to do, really,” Miller said. “But I appreciate everybody acknowledging it. When you turn 50 I think that number means more than maybe the other 49.”
• Four-star Minnesota forward Zeke Nnaji is officially scheduled to announce his college choice Nov. 23. He visited UA for the Red-Blue Game last month and has listed a final five of UA, Baylor, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue but is also visiting North Carolina this weekend. He’s favored to pick Kansas on 247’s Crystal Ball.
• Florida four-star forward C.J. Walker said he’ll decide Wednesday between LSU, Miami and Oregon, having dropped Arizona and Florida.
• Bill Walton is the scheduled analyst for UA’s Maui Invitational opener with Iowa State. The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.