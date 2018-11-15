Arizona guard Dylan Smith (3) cuts through the defense on his way to the basket against UTEP.

• The Wildcats are scheduled to leave for Maui on a charter flight Friday, with a stop scheduled in Southern California for fuel. Their early arrival will allow Miller to celebrate his 50th birthday Saturday on the island. Several former players wished him a happy birthday in a video played during Wednesday’s game; the UA’s pep band also sang “Happy Birthday to You” to the coach.

“It kind of caught me off-guard because, one, it isn’t my birthday, and two, it was kind of in the middle of the game so I wasn’t sure what to do, really,” Miller said. “But I appreciate everybody acknowledging it. When you turn 50 I think that number means more than maybe the other 49.”

• Four-star Minnesota forward Zeke Nnaji is officially scheduled to announce his college choice Nov. 23. He visited UA for the Red-Blue Game last month and has listed a final five of UA, Baylor, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue but is also visiting North Carolina this weekend. He’s favored to pick Kansas on 247’s Crystal Ball.

• Florida four-star forward C.J. Walker said he’ll decide Wednesday between LSU, Miami and Oregon, having dropped Arizona and Florida.

Bill Walton is the scheduled analyst for UA’s Maui Invitational opener with Iowa State. The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.