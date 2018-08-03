• Former UCLA coach Steve Lavin will join ex-Wildcats Kenny Lofton, Bennett Davison, Craig McMillan, Reggie Geary and others at the second-annual Lute Olson Fantasy Camp, to be held in September at the Sporting Chance facility. "He’s a great story-teller and fun coach — even if he was a Bruin," Olson said in a statement. The registration fee of $1,750 ($2,250 with a hotel) includes meals, instruction and commemorative gifts.
• UA target Josh Green, a five-star guard in the class of 2019, was named to the Australian national team for World Cup qualifying play. He also received a scholarship offer from North Carolina.