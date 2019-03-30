Rincon High grad Chris Rastatter was one of five Pac-12 referees to officiate Sweet 16 games last week; it was Rastatter’s 21st consecutive year to qualify, by merit, to officiate NCAA Tournament games. Somehow, in an equation I don’t fully understand, college basketball’s premier analytics guru, Ken Pomeroy, ranks all referees. It doesn’t look good for the Pac-12, long criticized for ineffective officiating in football and basketball. Rastatter is the second-highest ranked Pac-12 referee, No. 39 in the NCAA. He trails just Final Four veteran Tony Padilla, who ranks No. 37. One of the Pac-12 officials selected to the Sweet 16 is Michael Irving, he of the infamous “he touched the ball!” episode with Sean Miller six years ago at the Pac-12 Tournament. Irving has not since officiated an Arizona game, which is unfortunate because he has continued to improve and has become one of the top officials in college basketball. Irving officiated 16 Pac-12 games this year, working for every school except Arizona. Isn’t it time for that streak to end and move on? More officiating: Tucsonan Bob Scofield worked his 20th consecutive women’s NCAA Tournament last week, in Corvallis, Oregon, and also was part of the referee staff for two of Arizona’s WNIT games at McKale Center.