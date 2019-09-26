Location: 1302 S. Avenida Vega
What to expect: In his first season with the program, Palo Verde head coach Mike Wells has already matched last season’s win total after the Titans took down Empire last week. On Friday, they’ll take on sometime rival Rincon/University. These players have played Pop Warner together or against each other. This could be the closest game of the night. The Rangers are itching to win after getting blasted 63-7 by Cienega, but with Palo Verde coming off a victory and hosting this week, let’s go with the Titans in a close one. Call it 21-20.