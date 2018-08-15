Where: 3434 S. 67th Ave., Phoenix
What to expect: Rincon/University is another local team that could return from Phoenix with a win Friday night. The season opener marks the debut of Mike Strack as the Rangers' head coach. Strack, who replaces Cody House, is the is the son of former UA athletic director Dave Strack. Rincon will take on a Sierra Linda team that scored just six points the entire 2017 season. The feweest amount of points Sierra Linda gave up in a game last season was 54. In other words, Rincon would have to play its worst game in a few years to lose this one. Expect the Rangers to take care of business, 42-0.