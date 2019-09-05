Location: 3645 E. Pima St.
What to expect: The Hawks feasted on Empire at home last week, while the Trojans were blanked 61-0 by Palo Verde. Expect the Hawks to return to the winner’s column for another week. Rio Rico comes out on top, 42-14.
