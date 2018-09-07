Sorry, Wildcats fans – no sleeping in Saturday if you want to see your team play.
Arizona and Houston are set to kick off at 11 a.m. local time, which is 9 a.m. in Tucson. The UA hasn’t played a game that early in a long time.
According to Arizona’s sports information department, the Wildcats last played at 9 a.m. Tucson time on Sept. 20, 2003, at Purdue. The Boilermakers won that game 59-7.
Most college students aren’t morning people. UA linebacker Tony Fields II described himself as a night owl. But it’s not as if this will be his first experience with Saturday Morning Football.
“As a youth football player, I played at 6 a.m.,” Fields said. “I played at 7 a.m.”
The last time Arizona kicked off before noon came at the 2013 AdvoCare V100 Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. The game began at 10:32 a.m. Tucson time. Arizona defeated Boston College 42-19.
Considering that they kicked off about as late as possible last week – 7:50 p.m. – the Wildcats lost about half a day’s worth of rest and prep time. It isn’t the only challenge they will face.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 90 degrees with a strong chance of thunderstorms. The average humidity in Houston is about 75 percent. In Tucson, it’s about 30 percent.
A handful of UA defensive players suffered from cramping in the second half last week against BYU — at home, at night.
UA coach Kevin Sumlin emphasized the need to establish a better rotation moving forward, calling on his coaches to “have confidence in the other guys.” He also has been harping on hydration.
UA players said they’ve been told to drink as much water as possible this week. When does that start exactly?
“Right now,” tailback J.J. Taylor said.
He spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon. They might be tired, but the Wildcats won’t be left high and dry in Houston.