Arizona put its first nonbasketball player into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor on Wednesday when 1980s track and field star Meg Ritchie-Stone was named.
The conference’s Hall of Honor accepted only men’s basketball players from 2002-17 but began accepting standouts from other sports last season, when former UA basketball player Michael Wright was named.
Ritchie-Stone was the 1980 AIAW champion in shot put and discus, the 1981 AIAW champion in shot put, the 1981 indoor shot put champion, the 1982 NCAA champion in shot put and discus and the 1983 NCAA champion in the indoor shot put.