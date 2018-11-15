Cayton's Burger Bistro at the Ritz, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, will be offering a $75 buffet brunch spread of made-to-order omelets, breakfast favorites, carved roasted turkey, lunchtime selections, appetizers, holiday sides and a bountiful dessert buffet.
The buffet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar, also at the Ritz, is offering lunch specials from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and dinner options from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Lunch costs $79, dinner costs $98.
A credit card or hotel reservation is required when making reservations.
For more details, click here.