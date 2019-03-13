RJ in the house! pic.twitter.com/Z2KG2A6FCU— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 13, 2019
The Pac-12 Tournament began in 2002, one year after Richard Jefferson was taken in the first round of the NBA Draft. With his playing days behind him, Jefferson hit Vegas. Jefferson spent Wednesday as part of the Pac-12 Networks' pregame show, joining host Mike Yam and fellow analyst Casey Jacobsen. Jefferson has been doing television work since October, when he retired from the NBA following 17 seasons. The engaging, entertaining Jefferson has also had some input about this week's college admissions scam, which included USC and Stanford, among other schools. Actress Lori Loughlin was arrested among 33 parents and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud to get her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, admitted to USC. Investigators say Loughlin agreed to pay up to $500,000 to get both of her daughters in school.
Jefferson, who donated $3.5 million to the UA for the construction of what is now Richard Jefferson Gymnasium, had a little fun with the scandal.
Damn these guys got off cheap.. I paid a ton more to make sure Lil Rich and Phx get in to U of A and it’s not even that good of a school ...😂😂🤦🏽♂️#rjvgym https://t.co/A9unwuw7lu— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) March 13, 2019