Wildcats great Richard Jefferson returned to McKale Center for the second time this season as a commentator for Pac-12 Networks. Jefferson was on call as a color analyst, while Roxy Bernstein handled television play-by-play duties.
RJ has company: Former UA standouts Steve Kerr, Sean Elliott, Matt Muhlebach, Corey Williams, Tom Tolbert and Justin Wessell have each done television. Todd Walsh, a former UA team manager, is a Fox Sports Arizona mainstay.
Another ex-Cat, Jason Terry, appeared on the Pac-12 Networks last month as a special guest analyst.
The Wildcats did their best to make Jefferson feel at home. The former forward was featured in the pregame intro video, punctuating Arizona’s program accolades with the phrase “one national championship.” He was also shown on the McKale Center video board and received a round of applause.
Arizona will appear on Pac-12 Networks four more times this season. Only one game, the Feb. 9 tilt against Washington State, will be at McKale Center.