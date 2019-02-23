Aside from an 83-60 win at Oregon State on Feb. 7, the Cardinal hasn’t collected the sort of big road wins that are becoming almost the norm these days in the Pac-12.
Even after all six Pac-12 home teams won on Wednesday and Thursday this week, road teams are still on pace to record the highest winning percentage in the league’s 12-team era with a mark of 41.4 so far.
But Stanford has won just 3 of 8 road games, and two of those wins were over bottom-dwellers Cal and WSU.
During its five road conference road losses this season, Stanford has lost by an average of 18.0 points. And the Cardinal’s past history at McKale Center has been similarly rough: The Wildcats have beaten Stanford eight straight times there under Miller, and by an average of 13.4 points, with no game decided by less than seven points.