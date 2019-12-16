Arizona transportation officials say they have a gift in store for motorists dreading potential wait times at a motor vehicle division office.
In January, residents will only obtain license plates, registration tabs, vehicle titles and other documents online, followed by mail delivery, eliminating the ability to obtain documents the same day.
“We are very mindful that we need to go the extra mile to serve our customers efficiently and this is one of those things that were doing,” said Doug Nick, assistant communications director for customer outreach with the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Currently, all registration documents and license plate tabs, including those issued at self-service kiosks, are mailed.
“We have many online features available, more than two-thirds of what we offer can be done online,” Nick said. “So, it just makes sense to be able to have things mailed to people’s houses just as you would if you were using an online retailer.”
ADOT says completing services such as registration renewals online, including for off-highway vehicles, instantly updates a motorist’s record. A receipt will now serve as proof of registration until the tabs arrive in the mailbox.
Those needing a new license plate will receive a temporary plate with the same information until the new plate arrives.
Nick added that documents like registration tabs should come in the mail in about two weeks. Licenses will arrive in about a month.
Residents should make sure their address is updated with the U.S. Postal Service and the Motor Vehicle Division, ADOT said. ADOT expects the changes will eliminate office visits for people like Fernando Ayala, who renewed his vehicle registration at the MVD Regional Service Center in Tucson on Friday afternoon.
“It’s not too bad, not anymore. Before it used to be way longer, but with the kiosks coming in and everything, it’s way easier,” said Ayala about MVD wait times. He said Friday’s visit was completed with cash, but he’ll be avoiding any waits next time he faces a vehicle-related task.
“Next time, for sure I’m going to be doing it (online) because it’s only six months that it renews for, so I’m going to have to do it online for sure,” he said.
Arizona law-enforcement agencies are being notified about the changes, Nick said. If a motorist is pulled over, they should show the receipt as proof of purchase, alerting authorities the vehicle tabs are on the way.
In a few months, even more services should make it to ADOT’s online system, ServiceArizona.com, as it updates its system. The current system was established in the ’90s.
Motorists will be able to access their motor vehicle records using a multi-factor identification account, schedule appointments and put money into their customer account to be used for services at a later date.
“This is part of a broader effort to modernize and improve how we do business. If you look at the e-commerce world, people are commonly using online services and having items delivered to their doorstep,” Nick said. “This is just a part of that ongoing, broader way of doing business for retailers for all sorts of sectors of business and we’re including ourselves in that now.”
While some title transfers can be handled online, like owner-to-owner transfers of Arizona-registered vehicles, the online system should soon also bring more options for owners, like transferring vehicles registered in other states.
Nick said these changes will help address Arizona’s rapidly growing population by clearing the way for people who need to visit MVD offices in person.
“The more that we can get customers who don’t need to come to an office to avoid that visit then that’s going to be a win for those who do need to come in.
“Because we are a growing state, we do have a lot of people coming in. We want to be able to serve everybody efficiently.”
Down the Road
Pima County motorists should look out for the following road projects into the new year.
- From Dec. 10 to Jan. 9, contractors will be milling and repaving Tetakusim Road from Camino de Oeste to Sorrel Lane between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- From Dec. 12 to Jan. 9, contractors will be milling and repaving Camino Casa Verde from Avenida del Abaco to La Cañada Drive between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- From Dec. 16 to Jan. 9, contractors will be milling and repaving Mission Road from Pima Mine Road south for 3 miles between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.