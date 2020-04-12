Road Runner: Arizona Motor Vehicle Division offices, website to go dark for several days as agency upgrades its computer system

More than 30 online services from the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division will soon be available to customers from the comfort of their homes.

To make that happen, however, the Arizona Department of Transportation will shut down all MVD services beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, April 17. The offices are set to reopen five days later on Tuesday, April 21.

Once installed, the agency’s new computer system will be stress-tested by employees to “mimic real-word conditions” before being made available to customers, said Douglas Nick, assistant communications director for customer outreach with ADOT.

Nick said it’s a plan five years in the making to rid the agency of a computer system that’s more than 35 years old.

“It will be more user friendly, will be far more intuitive, and will allow for far more transactions,” Nick said about the new computer system. He said the biggest change for employees will be the ability to pick up in the middle of a transaction if a customer forgets an important document.

It’ll allow customers to apply for a license or ID and keep track of all the vehicles they own and information like payment history, “whether it’s a boat trailer and an RV and a truck and two cars. You’ll see all of that there,” Nick said.