Road Runner: Tucson's wet winter exacerbates pothole problem, say city and county officials

Winter is here. And so are the potholes.

In the past year, the Tucson Department of Transportation fixed more than 60,000 potholes, and officials expect more are on the way thanks to the wet winter.

“The freezing temperatures and water certainly doesn’t help when we already have some roadways that are in bad condition,” said Michael Graham, a department spokesman.

When rain or snow seeps into cracks in the pavement, it saturates the underlying layers beneath the road surface. When the moisture freezes, it makes the ground expand, pushing up and breaking the road surface.

Once temperatures rise, the ground contracts but the road is already weakened. Finally, add the weight of motor vehicles on the road as the finishing piece of a pothole recipe.

Graham said pothole-fix requests can come from anywhere on city-owned roads and the department is working to address them.

“At one point it used to be that the focus was roadways that had higher traffic volumes and higher speeds, which would be the arterials and the collectors, but it’s not that way anymore,” Graham said.

Safety hazards get priority