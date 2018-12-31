Tucson Roadrunners defense man Trevor Murphy (28) gets a glove to the puck just before Texas Stars center Justin Dowling (10) at mid-ice in the second period of their second round game in the AHL playoffs at Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

In just their second season, the Tucson Roadrunners clinched the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division and scored a 3-1 series win over San Jose in the first round of the playoffs before falling, 4-1, to the Texas Stars.

The Roadrunners rode the hot hand of goalkeeper Adin Hill, who posted a sparkling 2.28 goals-against average in a 19-11-4 season, sparking a 13-win turnaround for Tucson. Hill was at his best late in the regular season, including a 4-0 division-clinching win at San Diego, a game in which he saved a season-high 36 shots.