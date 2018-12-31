In just their second season, the Tucson Roadrunners clinched the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division and scored a 3-1 series win over San Jose in the first round of the playoffs before falling, 4-1, to the Texas Stars.
The Roadrunners rode the hot hand of goalkeeper Adin Hill, who posted a sparkling 2.28 goals-against average in a 19-11-4 season, sparking a 13-win turnaround for Tucson. Hill was at his best late in the regular season, including a 4-0 division-clinching win at San Diego, a game in which he saved a season-high 36 shots.