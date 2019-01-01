The Tucson Roadrunners capped off a fine season in 2017-18 with an AHL Pacific Division title. But after winning their first-round series over San Jose, the Roadrunners exited the playoffs on a low.
The Texas Stars eliminated Tucson, four games to one, after a 3-2 overtime win closed out the series. The Roadrunners had entered the series as favorites after finishing in front of the Stars in the standings. But Tucson fought Murphy’s Law against the Stars — two pucks clanked off the post in the series-ending loss — and the law won.